Which scenario best exemplifies the difference between efficiency and effectiveness in time usage?
A
A student reads only the introduction and conclusion of each chapter.
B
A student completes all assigned readings quickly but does not understand the material.
C
A student spends extra time on readings and fully comprehends the material.
D
A student skips readings and relies on classmates for summaries.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concepts of efficiency and effectiveness in the context of time usage. Efficiency refers to completing a task using the least amount of resources (such as time), while effectiveness refers to achieving the desired outcome or goal, such as understanding the material.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario to identify whether it emphasizes efficiency (doing things quickly or with minimal effort) or effectiveness (achieving the goal of comprehension).
Step 3: For the scenario where a student completes all assigned readings quickly but does not understand the material, recognize that this shows high efficiency (fast completion) but low effectiveness (poor understanding).
Step 4: Compare this with other scenarios: reading only introductions and conclusions may be efficient but might not be effective; spending extra time and fully comprehending is effective but less efficient; skipping readings and relying on summaries may be efficient but risks low effectiveness.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario where the student completes readings quickly without understanding best exemplifies the difference between efficiency (fast completion) and effectiveness (achieving comprehension).
