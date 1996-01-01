Pure monopolies are said to be allocatively inefficient because:
A
they maximize consumer surplus
B
they produce where price is greater than marginal cost
C
they set price equal to marginal cost
D
they always produce at the lowest possible average total cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of allocative efficiency: Allocative efficiency occurs when the price of a good equals the marginal cost of producing it, i.e., $P = MC$. This means resources are allocated in a way that maximizes total social welfare.
Recall how a pure monopoly determines output: A pure monopoly maximizes profit by producing the quantity where marginal revenue (MR) equals marginal cost (MC), i.e., $MR = MC$, but because the monopolist faces a downward-sloping demand curve, the price ($P$) is greater than marginal revenue ($MR$).
Recognize the relationship between price and marginal cost in monopoly: Since $P > MR$ and $MR = MC$ at the profit-maximizing output, it follows that $P > MC$. This means the monopolist restricts output below the socially optimal level, causing allocative inefficiency.
Contrast this with perfect competition: In perfect competition, firms produce where $P = MC$, achieving allocative efficiency, but monopolies do not, leading to a deadweight loss.
Conclude why monopolies are allocatively inefficient: Because monopolies produce where $P > MC$, they do not allocate resources efficiently, which is why they are said to be allocatively inefficient.
