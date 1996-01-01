Why are monopolies considered allocatively inefficient in microeconomics?
A
Because monopolies set prices above marginal cost, resulting in underproduction relative to the socially optimal level.
B
Because monopolies ensure perfect equality in resource distribution.
C
Because monopolies always produce at the lowest possible average cost.
D
Because monopolies maximize consumer surplus.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of allocative efficiency: Allocative efficiency occurs when the price of a good equals the marginal cost of producing it, i.e., $P = MC$. This means resources are allocated in a way that maximizes total social welfare.
Recall how a monopoly sets its price and output: A monopolist maximizes profit by producing where marginal revenue (MR) equals marginal cost (MC), but since the monopolist faces a downward-sloping demand curve, the price ($P$) is set above marginal cost ($P > MC$).
Analyze the consequence of $P > MC$: When price exceeds marginal cost, the quantity produced is less than the socially optimal level, leading to underproduction and a deadweight loss to society.
Compare this to perfect competition: In a perfectly competitive market, firms produce where $P = MC$, ensuring allocative efficiency, unlike monopolies.
Conclude why monopolies are allocatively inefficient: Because monopolies restrict output and charge higher prices than marginal cost, they fail to allocate resources efficiently, causing a loss in total welfare.
