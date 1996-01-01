Which of the following helped spur the mass production of consumer goods?
A
The development of assembly line technology
B
The implementation of trade tariffs
C
The rise of barter systems
D
The increase in agricultural subsidies
1
Step 1: Understand the context of mass production in microeconomics, which refers to the large-scale manufacturing of standardized products, often using mechanization and automation to increase efficiency.
Step 2: Identify the key factors that historically contributed to the increase in production efficiency and output, such as technological innovations and organizational methods.
Step 3: Recognize that the development of assembly line technology is a method that breaks down production into simple, repetitive tasks, allowing for faster and cheaper production of consumer goods.
Step 4: Compare the other options: trade tariffs affect international trade policies, barter systems relate to exchange without money, and agricultural subsidies support farming, none of which directly increase manufacturing efficiency.
Step 5: Conclude that the assembly line technology directly helped spur the mass production of consumer goods by improving production speed and reducing costs.
