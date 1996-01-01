Which of the following people illustrates a case of structural unemployment?
A
A recent college graduate searching for her first job.
B
A retail employee who was laid off during a recession.
C
A teacher who is temporarily out of work during summer vacation.
D
A factory worker who lost his job because his skills are no longer needed due to automation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of structural unemployment. Structural unemployment occurs when there is a mismatch between the skills workers have and the skills needed for available jobs, often due to technological changes or shifts in the economy.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if the unemployment is caused by a skills mismatch or other factors. For example, a recent college graduate searching for a first job is typically considered frictional unemployment, as they are transitioning between education and work.
Step 3: Recognize that a retail employee laid off during a recession is an example of cyclical unemployment, which is related to economic downturns rather than structural changes.
Step 4: Note that a teacher temporarily out of work during summer vacation is an example of seasonal unemployment, which is due to predictable changes in labor demand over the year.
Step 5: Identify that a factory worker losing a job because their skills are no longer needed due to automation perfectly fits the definition of structural unemployment, as the worker's skills have become obsolete due to technological progress.
