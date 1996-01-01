Which of the following governmental actions can encourage business activity?
A
Reducing corporate tax rates
B
Imposing stricter regulations on businesses
C
Increasing tariffs on imported goods
D
Raising the minimum wage significantly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the impact of corporate tax rates on business activity. Lower corporate tax rates increase after-tax profits for businesses, which can encourage investment and expansion.
Step 2: Analyze the effect of imposing stricter regulations. Stricter regulations often increase compliance costs and operational complexity, which can discourage business activity.
Step 3: Consider the impact of increasing tariffs on imported goods. Higher tariffs can raise costs for businesses that rely on imported inputs, potentially reducing competitiveness and business activity.
Step 4: Evaluate the effect of raising the minimum wage significantly. While it can increase workers' income, a significant increase may raise labor costs for businesses, possibly leading to reduced hiring or higher prices.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, reducing corporate tax rates is the governmental action most likely to encourage business activity because it directly improves business profitability and incentives to invest.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian