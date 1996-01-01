Which of the following best explains the advantage for a company to offer products at prices below actual market value?
A
It eliminates all competition from the market.
B
It guarantees higher profits per unit sold.
C
It reduces the company's total costs of production.
D
It increases consumer surplus, encouraging more purchases and customer loyalty.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a product and the actual price they pay.
Recognize that when a company offers products at prices below the market value, it effectively increases consumer surplus because consumers pay less than their maximum willingness to pay.
Analyze how increased consumer surplus can lead to higher demand, as more consumers are encouraged to purchase the product due to the attractive pricing.
Consider the long-term effects, such as building customer loyalty and repeat purchases, which can be more valuable than immediate profits per unit.
Evaluate why the other options (eliminating competition, guaranteeing higher profits per unit, reducing total costs) are less accurate explanations compared to the increase in consumer surplus and its impact on demand and loyalty.
