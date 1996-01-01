Which of the following is the main economic activity in central Germany?
A
Oil extraction
B
Commercial fishing
C
Tropical agriculture
D
Manufacturing and industry
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is about identifying the main economic activity in central Germany, which involves knowledge of regional economic characteristics rather than a calculation.
Step 2: Recall that central Germany is known for its developed industrial base, including manufacturing and heavy industry, due to its historical development and resource availability.
Step 3: Evaluate the options given: Oil extraction is more typical in regions with oil reserves, commercial fishing is common in coastal or lake regions, and tropical agriculture requires a tropical climate, which central Germany does not have.
Step 4: Recognize that manufacturing and industry are the dominant economic activities in central Germany, supported by infrastructure, skilled labor, and industrial history.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is manufacturing and industry, as it aligns with the economic profile of central Germany.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian