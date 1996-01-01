Which of the following historical developments contributed most directly to the market revolution?
A
The signing of the Treaty of Paris
B
The expansion of transportation networks such as canals and railroads
C
The abolition of slavery in the northern states
D
The establishment of the Federal Reserve System
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the Market Revolution, which refers to the period in the 19th century when the United States experienced rapid economic transformation characterized by increased industrialization, commercialization, and expansion of markets.
Step 2: Identify key factors that contributed to this transformation, focusing on developments that directly affected the production, distribution, and exchange of goods.
Step 3: Analyze each option in relation to how it would impact market activities: the Treaty of Paris ended the American Revolutionary War but did not directly influence economic infrastructure; abolition of slavery in northern states affected labor but was not the primary driver of market expansion; the Federal Reserve System was established much later and relates to monetary policy rather than early market changes.
Step 4: Recognize that the expansion of transportation networks such as canals and railroads directly facilitated the movement of goods and people, lowered transportation costs, and connected regional markets, which are essential elements of the Market Revolution.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the expansion of transportation networks most directly contributed to the Market Revolution by enabling economic growth and integration of markets.
