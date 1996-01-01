Which of the following is NOT directly impacted by increasing automation?
A
Consumer preferences for leisure activities
B
Labor demand in manufacturing industries
C
Production costs for firms
D
The level of technological innovation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of automation and its typical effects. Automation refers to the use of technology to perform tasks that were previously done by humans, often leading to changes in labor demand, production costs, and technological progress.
Step 2: Analyze how automation affects labor demand. Increasing automation usually reduces the need for human labor in manufacturing industries because machines can perform tasks more efficiently.
Step 3: Consider the impact on production costs. Automation often lowers production costs for firms by increasing efficiency and reducing the reliance on human labor.
Step 4: Examine the relationship between automation and technological innovation. Automation is closely linked to technological innovation since new technologies enable more automated processes.
Step 5: Reflect on consumer preferences for leisure activities. These preferences are generally shaped by cultural, social, and individual factors and are not directly influenced by the level of automation in production.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian