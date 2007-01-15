Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of big data?
A
Volume
B
Scarcity
C
Velocity
D
Variety
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of big data, which are commonly known as the '3 Vs': Volume, Velocity, and Variety.
Step 2: Define each characteristic: Volume refers to the large amount of data generated; Velocity refers to the speed at which data is produced and processed; Variety refers to the different types and sources of data.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Scarcity' means a lack or shortage of data, which contradicts the concept of big data that involves massive and abundant data sets.
Step 4: Compare the options given (Volume, Velocity, Variety, Scarcity) against the known characteristics of big data.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Scarcity' is NOT a characteristic of big data because big data is defined by abundance rather than scarcity.
