Step 1: Understand that the business and organizational purchasing process involves a sequence of stages that organizations go through when deciding to buy products or services.
Step 2: Identify the key stages typically involved in this process, which generally start with recognizing a need or problem that requires a purchase.
Step 3: The next stage is gathering information about possible solutions or suppliers, which is known as the information search phase.
Step 4: After evaluating the options, the organization makes a purchase decision, selecting the supplier and product to fulfill the need.
Step 5: Compare the given options to these stages and recognize that 'Need recognition, information search, purchase decision' correctly captures the main steps in the business and organizational purchasing process.
