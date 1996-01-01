Which of the following is a likely consequence for a country's economy if its healthcare system is poorly managed?
A
Rapid economic growth due to reduced government spending
B
Higher levels of foreign investment due to improved public health
C
Lower productivity due to increased illness and absenteeism
D
Decreased unemployment as more people seek healthcare jobs
1
Understand the relationship between healthcare management and economic productivity. Poorly managed healthcare systems often lead to worse health outcomes for the population.
Recognize that poor health outcomes increase illness and absenteeism among workers, which reduces the overall productivity of the labor force.
Analyze how reduced productivity affects the economy: lower output, slower growth, and potentially higher costs for businesses and government.
Evaluate the other options: reduced government spending might not occur because poor health can increase healthcare costs; foreign investment is unlikely to increase if public health worsens; and increased healthcare jobs do not necessarily reduce unemployment overall.
Conclude that the most direct and likely economic consequence of a poorly managed healthcare system is lower productivity due to increased illness and absenteeism.
