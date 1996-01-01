Which of the following best explains how a free-market economy developed in New Jersey?
A
The region's diverse population encouraged competition and voluntary exchange.
B
A single dominant industry led to a centrally planned economy.
C
The absence of natural resources forced reliance on government planning.
D
Strict government controls limited private enterprise and trade.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a free-market economy, which typically includes voluntary exchange, competition, private enterprise, and minimal government intervention.
Step 2: Analyze the options given in the problem to identify which scenario aligns with these characteristics. For example, a diverse population encouraging competition and voluntary exchange fits the free-market model.
Step 3: Recognize that a single dominant industry leading to a centrally planned economy contradicts the idea of a free market, as central planning implies government control.
Step 4: Note that the absence of natural resources forcing reliance on government planning also suggests more government intervention, which is not typical of a free-market economy.
Step 5: Understand that strict government controls limiting private enterprise and trade are inconsistent with a free-market economy, which thrives on limited government interference.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian