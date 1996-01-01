In 2019, what percentage of exports from developing nations were sent to developed countries?
A
About 40%
B
About 70%
C
About 25%
D
About 90%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking for the percentage of exports from developing nations that were sent to developed countries in 2019.
Step 2: Recognize that this is a data interpretation question rather than a calculation problem, so you need to refer to relevant trade statistics or reports from credible sources such as the World Bank, IMF, or UNCTAD for that year.
Step 3: Identify the total exports from developing nations in 2019 and the portion of those exports that went specifically to developed countries.
Step 4: Calculate the percentage by dividing the value of exports sent to developed countries by the total exports from developing nations, then multiply by 100 to convert to a percentage: $\text{Percentage} = \left( \frac{\text{Exports to developed countries}}{\text{Total exports from developing nations}} \right) \times 100$
Step 5: Compare the calculated percentage to the given options to select the closest correct answer.
