In a competitive market economy, which of the following factors is directly affected by competition?
A
The gravitational pull of the earth
B
The laws of physics
C
The allocation of resources
D
The color of currency notes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of a competitive market economy, where many buyers and sellers interact freely without any single participant controlling the market.
Step 2: Recognize that competition in such a market primarily influences economic variables related to supply, demand, prices, and how resources are distributed among different uses.
Step 3: Identify that factors like the gravitational pull of the earth and the laws of physics are natural constants and are not influenced by economic activities or competition.
Step 4: Note that the color of currency notes is determined by government or central bank policies and is unrelated to market competition.
Step 5: Conclude that the factor directly affected by competition in a competitive market economy is the allocation of resources, as competition drives efficient distribution based on consumer preferences and producer costs.
