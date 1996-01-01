Which of the following helps retailers to be successful with the buy-online/pick-up-in-store option in competitive markets?
A
Increasing prices above market equilibrium
B
Efficient inventory management systems
C
Reducing product variety available online
D
Limiting store hours for pick-up
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The buy-online/pick-up-in-store (BOPIS) option is a retail strategy that combines online shopping convenience with the immediacy of in-store pickup.
Identify the key success factors for BOPIS in competitive markets, focusing on operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Analyze why increasing prices above market equilibrium is not beneficial, as it can reduce demand and make the retailer less competitive.
Consider why reducing product variety online or limiting store hours for pickup might negatively impact customer experience and reduce the attractiveness of the BOPIS option.
Recognize that efficient inventory management systems are crucial because they ensure that products ordered online are available and ready for timely pickup, improving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.
