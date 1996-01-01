Which of the following is an example of competition in a competitive market?
A
Consumers having no choice but to buy from one supplier
B
Government setting the price for a product
C
Multiple firms selling similar products and trying to attract the same customers
D
A single firm controlling the entire market for a product
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a competitive market: it is characterized by many firms selling similar or identical products, where no single firm can influence the market price significantly.
Analyze each option to see if it fits the characteristics of a competitive market:
Option 1: 'Consumers having no choice but to buy from one supplier' implies a monopoly or lack of competition, which is not competitive market behavior.
Option 2: 'Government setting the price for a product' indicates price control or regulation, which distorts free competition.
Option 3: 'Multiple firms selling similar products and trying to attract the same customers' fits the definition of competition in a competitive market because firms compete on price, quality, and other factors.
Option 4: 'A single firm controlling the entire market for a product' describes a monopoly, which is the opposite of a competitive market.
