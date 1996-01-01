Buying and selling products online is called ____________.
A
barter
B
e-commerce
C
retail trade
D
outsourcing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks for the term used to describe the activity of buying and selling products online.
Recall the definitions of the given options: 'barter' refers to exchanging goods without money, 'retail trade' is selling goods to consumers generally in physical stores, and 'outsourcing' involves contracting out business processes.
Identify that the term specifically related to buying and selling products over the internet is 'e-commerce'.
Recognize that 'e-commerce' stands for electronic commerce, which encompasses all online commercial transactions.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'e-commerce' because it precisely describes buying and selling products online.
