Which term best describes the process of countries becoming more connected over time?
A
Globalization
B
Inflation
C
Privatization
D
Monopolization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms provided in the options: Inflation, Privatization, Monopolization, and Globalization.
Recall that Inflation refers to the general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money over time, which is unrelated to countries becoming more connected.
Recognize that Privatization is the process of transferring ownership of businesses or services from the public sector to the private sector, which does not describe increased global connections.
Know that Monopolization refers to the process where a single company or group gains exclusive control over a market or industry, which is not about international connectivity.
Identify that Globalization is the process by which countries become more interconnected through trade, communication, culture, and economic integration, making it the best term to describe countries becoming more connected over time.
