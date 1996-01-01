In the consumer culture of the 1920s, which of the following best describes a major economic change that occurred in the United States?
Mass production and advertising led to increased demand for consumer goods.
Most Americans shifted from urban to rural living, reducing overall consumption.
Government spending on public works projects was the primary driver of economic growth.
The majority of households relied on barter rather than monetary transactions.
Identify the key economic changes in the United States during the 1920s, focusing on consumer behavior and production methods.
Understand the concept of mass production, which refers to the large-scale manufacturing of goods using assembly lines and standardized processes to increase efficiency and output.
Recognize the role of advertising in stimulating consumer demand by promoting new products and encouraging people to buy more goods.
Analyze how these factors combined to create a culture of increased consumption, with more Americans purchasing consumer goods than ever before.
Compare this with the other options, noting that urbanization actually increased, government spending on public works was more prominent during the Great Depression, and barter was not a primary economic activity in the 1920s.
