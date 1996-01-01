Dollar Tree and low-cost air carriers are examples of which type of business model in competitive markets?
A
Monopolistic competition
B
Vertical integration
C
Cost leadership
D
Product differentiation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of business models in competitive markets. Business models describe how firms compete and create value, often through strategies like cost leadership, product differentiation, or vertical integration.
Step 2: Define 'Cost Leadership' as a business strategy where a firm aims to become the lowest-cost producer in its industry, allowing it to offer lower prices than competitors and attract price-sensitive customers.
Step 3: Recognize that Dollar Tree and low-cost air carriers focus on minimizing costs to offer products or services at lower prices, which aligns with the cost leadership strategy rather than product differentiation or monopolistic competition.
Step 4: Differentiate 'Monopolistic Competition' as a market structure where many firms sell similar but not identical products, often competing through product differentiation rather than just price.
Step 5: Understand that 'Vertical Integration' involves a firm controlling multiple stages of production or distribution, which is not the primary characteristic of Dollar Tree or low-cost air carriers.
