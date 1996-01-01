In the context of competitive markets, product/market fit occurs when a business:
A
enters a market with no existing competitors
B
sets its prices below marginal cost to attract customers
C
focuses solely on minimizing production costs regardless of consumer demand
D
offers a product that meets the needs and preferences of its target market, resulting in strong demand
1
1
Understand the concept of product/market fit: it refers to a situation where a business offers a product that aligns well with the needs and preferences of its target customers, leading to strong demand.
Analyze the given options in the context of competitive markets: entering a market with no competitors, setting prices below marginal cost, and focusing only on minimizing production costs.
Recognize that entering a market with no competitors does not guarantee product/market fit, as demand depends on how well the product meets customer needs.
Understand that setting prices below marginal cost is typically unsustainable and not a characteristic of product/market fit; it may attract customers temporarily but is not a long-term strategy.
Conclude that product/market fit is best described by offering a product that satisfies customer preferences, resulting in strong demand, which aligns with the correct answer.
