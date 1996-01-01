Which type of competition occurs in a competitive market where producers do not offer identical products?
A
Perfect competition
B
Monopolistic competition
C
Oligopoly
D
Monopoly
1
Understand the characteristics of different market structures: Perfect competition involves many producers offering identical (homogeneous) products, while monopolistic competition involves many producers offering differentiated products.
Recall that in perfect competition, products are perfect substitutes, meaning consumers see no difference between products from different producers.
Recognize that when producers offer products that are similar but not identical (differentiated), this leads to monopolistic competition, where each firm has some market power due to product differentiation.
Note that oligopoly involves a few large producers who may offer either identical or differentiated products, and monopoly involves a single producer with no close substitutes.
Conclude that the market structure where producers do not offer identical products but still face competition from many firms is monopolistic competition.
