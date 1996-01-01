Which of the following statements concerning monopolistic competition is false?
A
Firms in monopolistic competition face barriers to entry.
B
Firms in monopolistic competition sell differentiated products.
C
Firms have some control over the price due to product differentiation.
D
There are many firms competing in the market.
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of monopolistic competition. These include many firms in the market, product differentiation, and free entry and exit (no significant barriers to entry).
Step 2: Analyze each statement in the problem: (a) 'Firms in monopolistic competition face barriers to entry' — recall that monopolistic competition typically has low or no barriers to entry, so this statement may be false.
Step 3: Check the statement 'Firms in monopolistic competition sell differentiated products' — this is true because product differentiation is a key feature of monopolistic competition.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Firms have some control over the price due to product differentiation' — this is true since differentiation gives firms some price-setting power.
Step 5: Consider 'There are many firms competing in the market' — this is true as monopolistic competition involves many firms competing.
