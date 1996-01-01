Which aspect of monopolistic competition gives consumers more choice?
A
Perfect information
B
Product differentiation
C
Barriers to entry
D
Single seller dominance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of monopolistic competition, which include many sellers, free entry and exit, and product differentiation.
Recognize that product differentiation means firms sell products that are similar but not identical, allowing consumers to choose among a variety of options.
Compare product differentiation with other options: perfect information relates to consumers knowing prices and quality, barriers to entry affect market competition, and single seller dominance is a feature of monopoly, not monopolistic competition.
Identify that product differentiation is the key aspect that increases consumer choice because it provides a range of products with different features, styles, or qualities.
Conclude that in monopolistic competition, product differentiation is what gives consumers more choice.
Watch next
Master Characteristics of Monopolistic Competition with a bite sized video explanation from Brian