Analyze each option in terms of its effect on demand: - A decrease in the price of a substitute good typically decreases demand for the original good because consumers switch to the now cheaper substitute. - An increase in the price of the good itself causes a movement along the demand curve (a decrease in quantity demanded), not a shift in demand. - An increase in consumer income for a normal good increases demand because consumers can afford to buy more at each price. - A decrease in consumer preferences for the good decreases demand because consumers want less of the good at each price.