Which of the following best describes a market demand curve?
A
A curve that shows the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity supplied by producers.
B
A curve that shows the total quantity of a good all consumers in a market are willing and able to buy at each possible price.
C
A curve that illustrates the maximum price consumers are willing to pay for each unit of a good.
D
A curve that represents the demand of a single individual for a good at various prices.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a demand curve. A demand curve graphically represents the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity demanded by consumers.
Step 2: Differentiate between individual demand and market demand. Individual demand shows the quantity one consumer is willing to buy at each price, while market demand aggregates this across all consumers.
Step 3: Recognize that the market demand curve is derived by horizontally summing the individual demand curves of all consumers in the market at each price level.
Step 4: Note that the market demand curve shows the total quantity of a good that all consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices, reflecting overall market behavior.
Step 5: Contrast this with supply curves and willingness to pay curves, which represent different economic relationships, to confirm that the market demand curve specifically relates price to total quantity demanded.
