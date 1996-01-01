Which of the following is an example of a modern-day type of business or industry that has experienced rapid growth?
A
Horse-drawn carriage production
B
Typewriter manufacturing
C
E-commerce platforms
D
Coal mining
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks for a modern-day business or industry that has experienced rapid growth. This means focusing on industries that have expanded significantly in recent years, especially due to technological advancements or changes in consumer behavior.
Step 2: Analyze each option by considering its historical and current relevance. For example, horse-drawn carriage production and typewriter manufacturing are traditional industries that have largely declined or become obsolete with technological progress.
Step 3: Consider coal mining, which is a long-established industry but has not experienced rapid growth recently; in fact, it has faced decline in many regions due to environmental concerns and shifts toward renewable energy.
Step 4: Identify e-commerce platforms as a modern industry that has seen rapid growth, driven by the rise of the internet, digital technology, and changes in how consumers shop and businesses operate.
Step 5: Conclude that e-commerce platforms represent the correct example of a modern-day business or industry with rapid growth, as opposed to the other options which are either outdated or declining.
