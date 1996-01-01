Which of the following was a result of the passage of the Hawley-Smoot Tariff Act?
A
An immediate recovery of the U.S. economy from the Great Depression
B
A significant decrease in international trade due to retaliatory tariffs
C
Increased cooperation between the United States and European nations
D
A reduction in tariff rates on imported goods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the Hawley-Smoot Tariff Act, which was passed in 1930 during the early years of the Great Depression. It was designed to protect U.S. industries by raising tariffs on imported goods.
Step 2: Recognize that the Act led to higher tariffs, which caused other countries to retaliate by imposing their own tariffs on U.S. exports. This retaliation reduced international trade significantly.
Step 3: Analyze the economic impact: instead of helping the U.S. economy recover quickly, the tariff worsened the global economic situation by decreasing trade volumes and increasing tensions between countries.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by recalling that the Act did not lead to immediate economic recovery, increased cooperation, or tariff reductions; rather, it increased tariffs and trade barriers.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct result of the Hawley-Smoot Tariff Act was a significant decrease in international trade due to retaliatory tariffs imposed by other countries.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian