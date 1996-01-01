In the context of economics, what is a 'war of attrition'?
A situation where competing firms endure losses over time in hopes that rivals will exit the market first.
A government policy aimed at reducing inflation by increasing interest rates.
A scenario where firms merge to form a monopoly and eliminate competition.
A market structure where firms collude to set prices and maximize joint profits.
1
Understand that a 'war of attrition' in economics refers to a strategic situation where competing firms engage in prolonged competition, often incurring losses, with the goal of outlasting their rivals.
Recognize that the key feature of a war of attrition is the endurance aspect—firms continue to operate despite losses, hoping that the other firm will exit the market first, thereby gaining a competitive advantage or monopoly power.
Differentiate this from other concepts such as government policies, mergers, or collusion, which involve different mechanisms and objectives.
Note that in a war of attrition, the competition is not about immediate profit maximization but about survival and strategic patience.
Summarize that the correct understanding is: it is a situation where competing firms endure losses over time in hopes that rivals will exit the market first.
