Which of the following is an issue that arises in managing yield in economics?
A
Allocating scarce resources efficiently
B
Determining the molecular structure of a product
C
Calculating the gravitational force between two objects
D
Measuring the speed of light in a vacuum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'yield' in economics, which generally refers to the output or return from an investment or resource, such as agricultural yield or financial returns.
Step 2: Recognize that managing yield involves making decisions about how to use limited resources to maximize output or returns.
Step 3: Identify that economics fundamentally deals with the problem of scarcity, meaning resources are limited and must be allocated efficiently to meet various needs and wants.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given and note that 'Allocating scarce resources efficiently' directly relates to managing yield because it addresses how to best use limited inputs to achieve the highest possible output.
Step 5: Understand that the other options (molecular structure, gravitational force, speed of light) are scientific concepts unrelated to economic resource allocation or yield management.
