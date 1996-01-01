Which term describes the global disparity that benefits individuals or groups with access to technology over those without?
A
Market equilibrium
B
Opportunity cost
C
Digital divide
D
Comparative advantage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms provided in the options: Market equilibrium, Opportunity cost, Digital divide, and Comparative advantage.
Market equilibrium refers to the state where supply equals demand in a market, which is unrelated to disparities in technology access.
Opportunity cost is the value of the next best alternative foregone when making a decision, which does not describe global disparities in technology.
Comparative advantage is an economic principle describing how individuals or countries benefit from specializing in producing goods where they have a lower opportunity cost, not about technology access disparities.
Digital divide specifically refers to the gap between individuals or groups who have access to modern information and communication technology and those who do not, capturing the global disparity described in the question.
