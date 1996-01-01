Analyze each option in the context of a competitive market: - Producing at a lower average cost than rivals means the firm can offer lower prices or enjoy higher margins, which is a classic source of competitive advantage. - Setting prices above the market equilibrium is not sustainable in a competitive market because consumers will buy from other firms offering lower prices. - Ignoring consumer preferences typically leads to losing customers, which is not advantageous. - Facing higher barriers to entry usually affects new firms trying to enter the market, not the competitive advantage of an existing firm.