Which of the following are characteristics of public goods?
A
Rivalry and excludability
B
Rivalry and non-excludability
C
Non-rivalry and non-excludability
D
Non-rivalry and excludability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the key terms: Rivalry means that one person's consumption of a good reduces the amount available for others, while non-rivalry means one person's consumption does not reduce availability for others.
Excludability refers to whether people can be prevented from using a good if they do not pay for it. Excludable goods allow this prevention, non-excludable goods do not.
Recall that public goods are defined by two main characteristics: they are non-rivalrous and non-excludable. This means one person's use does not diminish availability to others, and no one can be effectively excluded from using the good.
Evaluate each option against these definitions: 'Rivalry and excludability' describes private goods; 'Rivalry and non-excludability' is less common but not public goods; 'Non-rivalry and excludability' describes club goods or toll goods; 'Non-rivalry and non-excludability' matches the definition of public goods.
Conclude that the correct characteristics of public goods are non-rivalry and non-excludability.
Watch next
Master Demand Curve of a Private Good with a bite sized video explanation from Brian