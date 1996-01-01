In the context of public goods, what is the likely effect on the provision of public goods when a city council switches from at-large elections to single-member districts?
A
Public goods provision will be determined solely by the median voter's preferences, regardless of district structure.
B
Public goods provision will always increase, since each district demands more citywide services.
C
There will be no change in public goods provision, as election methods do not affect council decisions.
D
Public goods provision may decrease, as council members focus more on district-specific projects rather than citywide benefits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of public goods: Public goods are non-excludable and non-rivalrous, meaning everyone benefits regardless of individual contribution, and one person's consumption does not reduce availability to others.
Recognize the difference between at-large elections and single-member districts: At-large elections mean council members are elected by the entire city, so they tend to consider citywide preferences. Single-member districts mean each council member represents a specific geographic area, focusing on their district's interests.
Analyze how election structure affects incentives: With single-member districts, council members have stronger incentives to prioritize projects that benefit their own district, potentially at the expense of citywide public goods that benefit all residents.
Apply the median voter theorem in this context: While the median voter theorem suggests public goods provision aligns with the median voter's preferences, this applies more cleanly in at-large systems. In single-member districts, multiple median voters exist, each with potentially different preferences, leading to fragmented priorities.
Conclude the likely effect: Because council members focus on district-specific benefits, the overall provision of citywide public goods may decrease, as resources are diverted to localized projects rather than shared public goods.
