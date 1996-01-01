What was the primary effect of the introduction of the cotton gin in the United States in 1793?
A
It resulted in the immediate abolition of slavery in the Southern states.
B
It led to a decline in the demand for slave labor on cotton plantations.
C
It greatly increased the efficiency of cotton processing, leading to a rapid expansion of cotton production in the South.
D
It caused cotton to become less profitable compared to other crops.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the cotton gin's invention in 1793. The cotton gin was a mechanical device invented by Eli Whitney to separate cotton fibers from seeds more efficiently than manual labor.
Step 2: Analyze the impact on cotton processing. The cotton gin significantly increased the speed and efficiency of processing cotton, reducing the time and labor required to clean cotton fibers.
Step 3: Consider the economic consequences. With faster processing, cotton became more profitable, encouraging plantation owners to expand cotton cultivation.
Step 4: Examine the effect on labor demand. Contrary to reducing the need for slave labor, the increased profitability of cotton led to a greater demand for slave labor to plant and harvest more cotton.
Step 5: Summarize the primary effect. The cotton gin's main impact was to boost cotton production in the South by making processing more efficient, which in turn intensified the reliance on slave labor rather than diminishing it.
