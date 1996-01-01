Which of the following best describes the cooperative action and effort of a group of people acting together in economics?
A
Marginal utility
B
Scarcity
C
Opportunity cost
D
Collective action
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms provided in the options: Marginal utility refers to the additional satisfaction gained from consuming one more unit of a good or service.
Scarcity describes the fundamental economic problem of having limited resources to meet unlimited wants.
Opportunity cost is the value of the next best alternative foregone when making a decision.
Collective action involves the cooperative effort of a group of people working together to achieve a common economic goal or solve a shared problem.
Since the question asks for the term that best describes the cooperative action and effort of a group, identify that 'Collective action' is the correct concept because it directly relates to group cooperation in economics.
