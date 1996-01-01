Which of the following best describes how the global economy impacts you as an individual worker and consumer?
A
It only influences government policies and has no direct effect on individuals.
B
It ensures that all workers receive the same wage worldwide.
C
It affects the prices of goods and services you buy, as well as the availability of jobs and wages.
D
It determines your personal savings rate regardless of your choices.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the global economy by recognizing that it encompasses international trade, investment, labor markets, and financial flows that connect countries and individuals.
Step 2: Analyze how global economic factors influence prices of goods and services by affecting supply chains, production costs, and competition across countries.
Step 3: Consider the impact on employment by noting that global demand for products and services can create or reduce job opportunities in different industries and regions.
Step 4: Recognize that wages are influenced by global labor market conditions, including competition, skill demand, and economic growth in various countries.
Step 5: Conclude that the global economy directly affects individuals as workers and consumers through changes in prices, job availability, and wages, rather than only influencing government policies or personal savings rates.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian