Which of the following are considered basic types of resources (factors of production) used by producers?
A
Labor, capital, entrepreneurship
B
Land, labor, capital
C
Land, money, labor
D
Money, technology, entrepreneurship
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of factors of production, which are the basic resources used by producers to create goods and services.
Step 2: Recall the traditional classification of factors of production, which includes Land, Labor, and Capital as the primary categories.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Land' refers to natural resources, 'Labor' refers to human effort, and 'Capital' refers to man-made resources used in production.
Step 4: Note that entrepreneurship is sometimes considered a separate factor, representing the ability to organize and manage the other factors, but the basic types are typically Land, Labor, and Capital.
Step 5: Evaluate the given options and identify the one that correctly lists the basic factors of production as Land, Labor, and Capital.
