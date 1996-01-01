Which of the following is NOT considered a natural resource in the context of factors of production?
A
Land
B
Time
C
Water
D
Air
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of factors of production, which typically include land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship. Natural resources fall under the category of 'land' in this context.
Step 2: Identify what qualifies as a natural resource. Natural resources are materials or substances that occur naturally in the environment and can be used for economic gain, such as land, water, minerals, and air.
Step 3: Analyze each option given: 'Land', 'Water', and 'Air' are all natural resources because they exist naturally and are used in production processes.
Step 4: Consider 'Time' in the context of factors of production. Time is not a natural resource; rather, it is a measure or constraint but not a resource that can be directly used in production like land or water.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Time' is NOT considered a natural resource in the context of factors of production, distinguishing it from the other options.
Watch next
Master Land, Labor, and Physical Capital with a bite sized video explanation from Brian