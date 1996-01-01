Which of the following is NOT considered an economic resource (factor of production)?
A
Money
B
Capital
C
Labor
D
Land
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of economic resources (factors of production): these are inputs used to produce goods and services. The main categories are Land, Labor, Capital, and Entrepreneurship.
Identify each option and classify it according to the factors of production: Land refers to natural resources, Labor refers to human effort, Capital refers to man-made resources used in production (like machinery or buildings).
Recognize that Money is not a factor of production because it does not directly produce goods or services; instead, it is a medium of exchange used to facilitate transactions.
Conclude that among the options given, Money is NOT considered an economic resource (factor of production) because it does not contribute directly to production.
Summarize that the correct answer is Money, as it differs fundamentally from Land, Labor, and Capital in its role within the economy.
