Which of the following businesses is most likely operating in a monopolistic competition market structure?
A
A company producing smartphones with patented technology
B
A wheat farmer selling in a global commodity market
C
A regional electricity provider regulated by the government
D
A local coffee shop offering unique blends and flavors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of different market structures: perfect competition, monopoly, monopolistic competition, and oligopoly.
Identify that monopolistic competition involves many sellers offering differentiated products that are close but not perfect substitutes, with free entry and exit in the long run.
Analyze each business option: a smartphone company with patented technology is closer to a monopoly due to patents; a wheat farmer operates in perfect competition because wheat is a homogeneous product; a regional electricity provider is typically a regulated monopoly.
Recognize that a local coffee shop offering unique blends and flavors fits monopolistic competition because it differentiates its product in a market with many competitors.
Conclude that the local coffee shop is the best example of a firm operating in monopolistic competition due to product differentiation and many competing sellers.
