Why did Alexander Hamilton support government subsidies for roads and canals during the early development of the United States?
A
He believed that improved infrastructure would promote economic growth and facilitate commerce.
B
He sought to increase tariffs on imported goods by making transportation more expensive.
C
He aimed to discourage westward expansion and keep the population concentrated in coastal cities.
D
He wanted to reduce government spending and limit federal involvement in the economy.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: During the early development of the United States, infrastructure like roads and canals was crucial for connecting different regions and enabling trade.
Recall Alexander Hamilton's economic philosophy: He was a proponent of a strong federal government that actively supported economic development and industrial growth.
Analyze the role of government subsidies: Subsidies for infrastructure projects reduce the cost of building and maintaining roads and canals, which in turn lowers transportation costs for goods and people.
Connect improved infrastructure to economic outcomes: Better transportation networks facilitate commerce by making it easier and cheaper to move goods, which promotes economic growth and market expansion.
Conclude why Hamilton supported subsidies: He believed that government investment in infrastructure was essential to stimulate economic development and integrate the national economy.
