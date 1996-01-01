Which type of risks occur due to fluctuations in business conditions?
A
Financial risks
B
Natural risks
C
Business risks
D
Legal risks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of each type of risk: Financial risks relate to monetary losses due to financial market fluctuations; Natural risks involve events like natural disasters; Legal risks arise from legal actions or regulatory changes.
Recognize that business risks specifically refer to uncertainties and potential losses that occur due to changes or fluctuations in business conditions such as market demand, competition, or operational challenges.
Identify that the question asks about risks caused by fluctuations in business conditions, which directly points to business risks rather than financial, natural, or legal risks.
Conclude that business risks are the appropriate category because they encompass the variability and uncertainties inherent in running a business and adapting to changing market environments.
Therefore, the correct answer is business risks, as they are the risks that arise from fluctuations in business conditions.
