Which of the following historical developments contributed most directly to the market revolution?
A
The establishment of the Federal Reserve System
B
The expansion of transportation networks such as canals and railroads
C
The abolition of slavery in the United States
D
The signing of the Treaty of Paris in 1783
Understand the term 'market revolution' as a period of rapid economic transformation in the United States during the early 19th century, characterized by increased industrialization, commercialization, and expansion of markets.
Identify key factors that could influence the market revolution, focusing on developments that directly affect the movement of goods, services, and labor.
Evaluate each option by considering its impact on economic activity: the Federal Reserve System was established much later and primarily affects monetary policy, not early market expansion.
Recognize that the expansion of transportation networks such as canals and railroads directly facilitated the movement of goods and people, lowering costs and connecting regional markets, which is central to the market revolution.
Note that the abolition of slavery and the signing of the Treaty of Paris, while historically significant, had less direct impact on the economic and infrastructural changes defining the market revolution.
