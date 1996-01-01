Which type of trade barrier completely prohibits imports once a certain limit has been reached?
A
Tariff
B
Embargo
C
Quota
D
Subsidy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of each trade barrier: A tariff is a tax on imports, an embargo is a complete ban on trade with a specific country, a quota is a limit on the quantity of a good that can be imported, and a subsidy is financial support to domestic producers.
Identify the key phrase in the question: 'completely prohibits imports once a certain limit has been reached.' This implies that imports are allowed up to a point, then stopped entirely.
Recall that a tariff does not prohibit imports; it only makes them more expensive. An embargo prohibits all imports regardless of quantity, not after a limit.
Recognize that a quota sets a maximum quantity of imports allowed. Once this limit is reached, no more imports of that good are permitted, effectively prohibiting further imports.
Conclude that the trade barrier described is a quota, as it restricts imports to a certain limit and then completely prohibits any additional imports beyond that limit.
