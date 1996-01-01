Which of the following was NOT an economic problem in the United States in the 1780s?
A
War debts from the Revolutionary War
B
High levels of industrialization
C
Interstate trade barriers
D
Lack of a stable national currency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the 1780s in the United States, which was just after the Revolutionary War. The country faced several economic challenges during this period.
Step 2: Identify common economic problems of the 1780s, such as war debts from financing the Revolutionary War, which placed a heavy financial burden on the new nation.
Step 3: Recognize that interstate trade barriers existed because the states operated somewhat independently, often imposing tariffs or restrictions on goods from other states, hindering economic unity.
Step 4: Note that there was a lack of a stable national currency, as the Articles of Confederation did not provide a strong central authority to regulate money, leading to economic instability.
Step 5: Understand that high levels of industrialization were NOT an economic problem in the 1780s because the United States was primarily an agrarian society at that time, with industrialization occurring much later.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian