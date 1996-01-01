Which of the following public policies would Republicans be most likely to support?
A
Increasing regulations on private industry
B
Raising the minimum wage significantly
C
Expanding government-funded healthcare programs
D
Reducing income tax rates for individuals and businesses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the typical economic philosophy associated with the Republican party, which generally favors limited government intervention in markets and lower taxes to encourage private sector growth.
Analyze each policy option in terms of this philosophy: Increasing regulations on private industry usually means more government control, which Republicans tend to oppose.
Raising the minimum wage significantly is often seen as a government intervention in the labor market, which Republicans typically resist due to concerns about market distortions and impacts on businesses.
Expanding government-funded healthcare programs involves increasing government spending and intervention, which is generally not favored by Republicans who prefer market-based solutions.
Reducing income tax rates for individuals and businesses aligns with the Republican preference for lower taxes to stimulate economic growth and investment, making it the policy they are most likely to support.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian