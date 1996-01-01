Which economic goal is best represented by an exchange between a buyer and seller at an outdoor food stand?
A
Price stability
B
Economic security
C
Economic equity
D
Economic efficiency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the economic goals listed: Price stability refers to keeping prices steady over time; Economic security involves protecting individuals from economic risks; Economic equity relates to fairness in economic transactions; Economic efficiency means resources are allocated in a way that maximizes total benefit without waste.
Step 2: Analyze the scenario: An exchange between a buyer and seller at an outdoor food stand is a voluntary transaction where both parties agree on a price, indicating resources are being allocated through market mechanisms.
Step 3: Connect the scenario to the economic goals: Since the transaction is voluntary and mutually beneficial, it reflects the idea of maximizing gains from trade, which is the essence of economic efficiency.
Step 4: Contrast with other goals: This exchange does not primarily focus on stabilizing prices, providing security, or ensuring fairness, but rather on making efficient use of resources through trade.
Step 5: Conclude that the economic goal best represented by this exchange is economic efficiency, as it highlights the effective allocation of resources through voluntary market transactions.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian